Brady Questionable for AFC Championship, He and Patriots Quiet o - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brady Questionable for AFC Championship, He and Patriots Quiet on Injured Hand

Posted: Updated:

  Tom Brady is staying mum on his status for the AFC championship game after suffering a right-hand injury earlier in the week.         Brady said a bit contentiously only ``We'll see'' at a news conference Friday when asked whether he would play in Sunday's conference title game against Jacksonville.         The quarterback wore red gloves and responded to several other questions about how much he practiced or how he sustained the injury by saying ``I'm not talking about that.''        

Brady was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. He sat out practice Thursday and wore a glove on his injured hand. He usually only wears a glove on his non-throwing hand.        

Brady appeared on the Patriots' weekly injury report several times during the latter half of this season with injuries to both his Achilles tendon and his left shoulder.        

The four-time Super Bowl MVP has never missed a playoff start during his 18-year career.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.