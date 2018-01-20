Pedestrian injured in Lincoln hit and run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pedestrian injured in Lincoln hit and run

By News Staff

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the driver involved in a hit and run accident early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police say that just after midnight Saturday, officers responded to a hit and run pedestrian accident in the area of 616 Smithfield Ave, on the Pawtucket border.

Officers on scene located the victim, a 40-year-old Central Falls woman who had suffered a significant head injury. The victim was conscious and communicated with officers.

An eyewitness told police that a silver or gray new model sedan, possibly a Cadillac, struck the victim as she crossed the road. The eyewitness said the vehicle appeared to swerve and brake in an attempt to avoid hitting the victim, and that the vehicle may have sustained some front-end damage.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she is in stable condition.

Lincoln Police ask that anyone with information on the accident contact them at 401-333-1111.

