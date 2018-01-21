Ho-Sang's Two Points Hold Off P-Bruins

The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers tonight by a final score of 3-2. The P-Bruins could not overcome two separate two-goal deficits on the road, despite six power play opportunities. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Colby Cave scored for Providence. Jordan Binnington recorded 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss.

Bridgeport and Providence traded early power play opportunities, with each team failing to find the back of the net on the man advantage. Bridgeport was the first to get on the scoreboard shortly after their penalty expired, beating Providence goaltender Jordan Binnington for a 1-0 lead. Bridgeport forward Josh Ho-Sang slipped behind the P-Bruins defense and finished for the unassisted goal, his fifth of the season. Providence found themselves with a great opportunity to tie the game half way through the period, when Kyle Burroughs was whistled for Interference at 10:53. The power play, their second of the game, never materialized despite several quality opportunities. The P-Bruins managed a few more scoring chances throughout the remainder of the period, with Bridgeport registering a few of their own. Despite the rapid pace each goaltender stood tall to keep the score at 1-0 heading into intermission.

The Sound Tigers came out strong in the second, maintaining pressure for most of the first half of the period. The increase in attack zone time paid off, with Bridgeport extending their lead to 3-1 on a goal by Kyle Schempp. The goal, assisted by Burroughs and Holmstrom, was Schempp’s second of the season. Providence soon went on their third power play of the game after Bridgeport’s Travis St. Denis was whistled for Slashing with 9:23 remaining. Providence finally got on the scoreboard thanks to the man advantage, when Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson beat Gibson for his 12th goal of the season. The goal, assisted by O’Gara and Agostino, cut the Sound Tigers lead to 2-1. Bridgeport quickly answered with a power play goal of their own. Anders Bjork was sent to the box for Tripping at 13:11 in the frame. Bridgeport’s Casey Bailey redirected a shot from the point by Josh Ho-Sang to beat P-Bruins goaltender Jordan Binnington and extend the lead to 3-1. Minutes later the P-Bruins got yet another opportunity on the power play, their fourth of the night. Bridgeport managed to hold Providence back with a solid forecheck however, turning back limited scoring chances to keep the score 3-1. With under 15 seconds to play Providence went on their 5th power play of the game when Bridgeport’s Josh Ho-Sang was called for Hooking. The P-Bruins failed to convert in the final seconds, setting up a 1:46 man advantage to begin the third period.

Despite beginning the period on the power play, Providence couldn’t find a way to cut the Bridgeport lead. Sound Tigers goaltender Christopher Gibson turned back a few scoring chances, while the Sound Tigers managed a short handed opportunity to keep the P-Bruins from scoring. Bridgeport found themselves on their own power play minutes later, when Colton Hargrove was whistled for Roughing with 16:23 remaining. Despite consistent pressure from the Sound Tigers, the P-Bruins penalty kill kept the score at 3-1. Bridgeport’s St. Denis managed another scoring chance for Bridgeport after P-Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril mishandled the puck at the blue line. Zboril recovered to pressure St. Denis as he cut toward Binnington to keep him from scoring. After trading scoring opportunities for several minutes, Providence cut the Bridgeport lead to 3-2. Justin Hickman took a pass from Ryan Fitzgerald and fed it to the front of the net, with Colby Cave redirecting the pass for his fourth of the season. Just under two minutes later the P-Bruins found themselves on yet another power play, their sixth of the game. Bridgeport’s Patrick Cullity was sent off for tripping at 9:50 setting up the man advantage, but Providence failed to convert on the opportunity to keep the score 3-2.

The P-Bruins picked up the pace in the following minutes in an effort to tie the game, but failed to register the equalizer. Kenny Agostino and Jordan Szwarz combined on a scoring chance with just under three minutes to play, but Christopher Gibson was strong in the crease to turn them away. After an icing by Bridgeport with 1:16 to play Providence pulled goaltender Jordan Binnington for an extra attacker. Despite a few scoring opportunities in the final minute Providence could not complete the comeback, falling to the Sound Tigers by a final score of 3-2.

The Providence Bruins return home to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Sunday at 3:05 to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds.

- - - - -

The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.

For all the latest Providence Bruins news and updates visit ProvidenceBruins.com or follow the team on Facebook at facebook.com/providencebruins or Twitter at twitter.com/AHLBruins.