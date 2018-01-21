Pastrnak's Two Goals Bring Bruins To Third Win over Canadiens in Eight Days

David Pastrnak scored twice and set up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 4-1 on Saturday night, their third win in eight days against the Canadiens. Torey Krug had a goal and two assists and Riley Nash added an empty-netter for Boston, which is 12-0-4 in its past 16 games.

Max Pacioretty scored for Montreal, which ended a stretch of five games in eight days since their midseason break at 1-2-2. The Canadiens were coming off a 3-1 win Friday night in Washington.

Pacioretty got his seventh goal in seven games 11:29 into the second period. Paul Byron lost the puck, stripped it back from Charlie McAvoy from behind and then slipped a backhand pass to Pacioretty on a 2-on-1.

Pastrnak beat goalie Carey Price with a quick shot along the ice that caught the goaltender's left skate and went in at 14:09.

Krug was allowed to walk in from the blue line, take a feed from Pastrnak and beat Price over the right shoulder at 15:56.

The Bruins looked to have another goal on a power play at 11:00 of the third period, but a video review showed the play was offside.

Pastrnak got one that counted, his 20th of the season, at 17:03 when Jordie Benn couldn't handle a puck in front of Price and the Czech forward swept in to put it in the net.

NOTES: The Bruins won in a shootout last Saturday in Montreal before winning 4-1 at home on Wednesday against their longtime rivals. ... A moment of silence was held before the game for sports writer Red Fisher, who covered the Canadiens from 1955 to 2012. Fisher died Friday at 91.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host New Jersey on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

