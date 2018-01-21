Rhody Wins 10th Straight, Stays Undefeated in Conference With Win at Dayton

Rhode Island matched its best offensive output of the season and pulled away late, beating Dayton 88-74 Saturday afternoon at UD Arena. The victory was the 10th in a row for the Rams.

The first half was a wild affair that featured five lead changes and three ties. A 10-2 run by the Rams (15-3, 7-0 Atlantic 10) turned an 11-8 deficit into an 18-13 lead by the 12:56 mark. Shortly after, Dayton (10-10, 3-4 A-10) scored nine unanswered points to pull ahead, 29-24. Rhode Island ended the half hot, making four of its last five field goals to take a 50-43 advantage into the break.

E.C. Matthews gave Rhode Island a double-digit lead with the first basket of the second half, connecting on a 3-pointer that made the score 53-43 just 16 seconds after play resumed. Dayton trimmed the lead to as little as four, but the Rams stormed back. A long-range jumper from Fatts Russell off a Jarvis Garrett assist made the score 69-57 with 9:22 to go. The lead never dipped into single digits again as the Rams cruised to their eighth consecutive road win and 15th in a row against A-10 competition.

Inside the Box Score

Senior Jared Terrell finished with a team-high 24 points. He scored the 1,500th point of his career in the first half.

Terrell has socred 20 or more points eight time this season. His 24-point performance marked sixth straight game - and the ninth time in the last 10 contests - that either Terrell or E.C. Matthews has registered 20+ points.

Matthews (17 points/7 rebounds) moved into the top 10 on Rhode Island's all-time scoring list, with 1,686 career points. He passed Will Daniels, who had 1,678 from 2004-08.

Rhode Island scored 50 points in the first half, marking the fourth time this season the Rams put up at least 50 in a half.

With Andre Berry and Cyril Langevine in early foul trouble, junior Nicola Akele gave the Rams a huge boost in the first half, scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench. The nine points were a season high.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin had 11 points and six assists.

Senior Jarvis Garrett had seven assists, five points and three rebounds in 20 minutes. He was a plus-19 for the game.

The 13 combined assists for Dowtin and Garrett were opposite just two turnovers (one each) for the pair.

Freshman Fatts Russell scored 10 points off the bench, all of which came in the second half.

Senior Stanford Robinson had eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Rhode Island was a perfect 9-for-9 at the free throw line in the first half and finished the game 15-for-17.

Dayton was 14-of-17 from the line in the first half, but went to the line just six times in the second half.

Rhody turned the ball over just 10 times while forcing Dayton into 21 turnovers. It was the fifth time this season a Rhody opponent committed 20 or more miscues.

Seventeen of RHody's first-half points were the direct result of 12 Dayton turnovers.

The last team to score 88 points against Dayton at UD Arena was Duquesne, which registered 94 in a double-overtime game on Jan. 5, 2005.

Stats of the Game

14 - URI's 14-point victory marked the first time in 15 all-time meetings that the Rams defeat Dayton by double-digits at UD Arena.

10 - Rhode Island has won 10 straight games for the first time in 20 years. The last time the Rams won 10 in a row was the Sweet 16 season of 1987-88.

What's Next

Rhode Island is back on the road for a game at Fordham on Wednesday, Jan. 24. The game is set for a 7 p.m. tip and will stream live on Stadium/Facbook Live.