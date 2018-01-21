Double shooting injures two brothers in Taunton

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
TAUNTON, M.A. (WLNE) — A double shooting involving two brothers is under investigation by Taunton Police.
Police said an argument Saturday afternoon between the brothers escalated quickly, to the point where a gun and knife were involved.
Officers were called to a home on Erin Road just before 3:00 p.m., where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds, and the other with a single shot to the arm.
Both men, believed to be in their thirties, were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018