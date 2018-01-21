Van full of people, one arrested on gun charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Van full of people, one arrested on gun charges

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Providence Police Department Courtesy of the Providence Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after an alleged firefight early Sunday morning.

Rachana Senghirann, 21, of Providence, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and drive by shooting.

Providence Police said initially, right around 1:00 a.m., one of their rookie officers hear gunshots around the area of Veazie Street and Douglas Ave.

He went to investigate, and saw two vehicles that looked as if they were shooting at each other.

Police said the officer stopped one of the vehicles, a van, noting it had several bullet holes, and located a loaded firearm inside.

Besides Senghirann, the van contained five other people.

“The five others were released pending further investigation,” said Providence Police.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.