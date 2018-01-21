Van full of people, one arrested on gun charges

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested after an alleged firefight early Sunday morning.

Rachana Senghirann, 21, of Providence, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, and drive by shooting.

Providence Police said initially, right around 1:00 a.m., one of their rookie officers hear gunshots around the area of Veazie Street and Douglas Ave.

He went to investigate, and saw two vehicles that looked as if they were shooting at each other.

Police said the officer stopped one of the vehicles, a van, noting it had several bullet holes, and located a loaded firearm inside.

Besides Senghirann, the van contained five other people.

“The five others were released pending further investigation,” said Providence Police.

No further information is available at this time.

