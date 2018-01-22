Mcintyre Notches Second Straight Shutout, P-Bruins Beat Springfield

The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 2-0 in the final game of their three-in-three weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Ryan Fitzgerald and Jordan Szwarz while Zane McIntyre made his 24th start of the season in net.

The first period was a fast moving one, with no penalties or goals for either side. Providence controlled play the majority of the period, holding a 19-6 shot advantage over Springfield. However, none of those shots got by Samuel Montembeault as the teams entered the locker room scoreless.

The Thunderbirds thought they had taken the lead 13 minutes into the second, but the referees ruled that the net had been dislodged well before the puck entered. They did call a penalty on McIntyre, as Springfield headed to the man-advantage. However, the Thunderbirds were 0-2 on their second period power play opportunities and the game entered the intermission with no score.

It took until there were just seven minutes left to play, but Providence finally opened the scoring up thanks to Fitzgerald. With traffic in front of the net, he took a shot while falling down at the left goal-line and snuck it through for his eighth goal of the season. Peter Cehlarik and Szwarz picked up helpers as the P-Bruins went up 1-0. Szwarz sealed the victory with an empty netter for his 15th goal of the season as Providence walked away with a 2-0 victory.

McIntyre stopped all 27 shots while Montembeault stopped 47 of 48. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Lehigh Valley for their first matchup of the year with the Phantoms at 7:05pm.

