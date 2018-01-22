Dick’s Sporting Goods stores open early

AFC Championship gear from 2016
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dick’s Sporting Goods stores opened early Monday morning after the New England Patriots won Sunday’s AFC Championship game.
The Sporting Goods store opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. in Rhode Island and Massachusetts to offer fans a variety of AFC Championship gear.
Below is a list of store locations that opened early Monday morning:
The Crossing at Smithfield
371 Putnam Pike
Suite 300
Smithfield, RI 02917
Warwick Centre
1350 East Bald Hill Road
Warwick, RI 02886
The Plaza at Colony Place
205 Colony Place
Plymouth, MA 02360
Westgate Mall
435 Westgate Drive
Brockton, MA 02301
Seekonk
275 Highland Place
Seekonk, MA 02771
Attleboro Marketplace
1360 South Washington Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
Dartmouth Commons
475 State Road
Dartmouth, MA 02917
Silver City Galleria
2 Galleria Mall Drive
Taunton, MA 02780
ABC6 News currently has a crew at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Smithfield. Tune in at Noon for more on this.
