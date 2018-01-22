Dick’s Sporting Goods stores open early - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dick’s Sporting Goods stores open early

Posted: Updated:
AFC Championship gear from 2016 AFC Championship gear from 2016

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dick’s Sporting Goods stores opened early Monday morning after the New England Patriots won Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Sporting Goods store opened its doors at 6:00 a.m. in Rhode Island and Massachusetts to offer fans a variety of AFC Championship gear.

Below is a list of store locations that opened early Monday morning:

The Crossing at Smithfield

371 Putnam Pike

Suite 300

Smithfield, RI 02917

Warwick Centre

1350 East Bald Hill Road

Warwick, RI 02886

The Plaza at Colony Place

205 Colony Place

Plymouth, MA 02360

Westgate Mall

435 Westgate Drive

Brockton, MA 02301

Seekonk

275 Highland Place

Seekonk, MA 02771

Attleboro Marketplace

1360 South Washington Street

North Attleboro, MA 02760

Dartmouth Commons

475 State Road

Dartmouth, MA 02917

Silver City Galleria

2 Galleria Mall Drive

Taunton, MA 02780

ABC6 News currently has a crew at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Smithfield. Tune in at Noon for more on this.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

