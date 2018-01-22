Police investigating stabbing death in New Bedford - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating stabbing death in New Bedford

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a homicide in New Bedford after a woman was stabbed outside a home in the North End of the city.

New Bedford Police responded to a home on 387 Ashley Boulevard at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday in response to a woman who was screaming and bleeding outside the house.

34-year-old Chantel Bruno, of Wareham, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

ABC6 News will bring you the latest information once it becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.