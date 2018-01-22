Police investigating stabbing death in New Bedford

By: Anthony Vega

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a homicide in New Bedford after a woman was stabbed outside a home in the North End of the city.

New Bedford Police responded to a home on 387 Ashley Boulevard at approximately 1:20 a.m. Monday in response to a woman who was screaming and bleeding outside the house.

34-year-old Chantel Bruno, of Wareham, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation.

