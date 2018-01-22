Providence principal found guilty

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The principal of Harry Kazirian Elementary School in Providence who was at the center of a sexual assault scandal was found guilty as charged.

A judge found Violet LeMar guilty of failing to report sexual assault complaints. However, instead of jail time, she be doing community service at a shelter for victims of sexual abuse and assault.

LeMar had no comment for reporters outside of Kent County District Court Monday morning after the judge said he found her testimony “evasive” and “mind-boggling” that she waited two months to prepare a formal critical incident report to authorities after four 11-year-old girls came to her office and informed her that gym teacher, James Duffy, had sexually assaulted them.

The incident occurred back in May.

Testimony last week included the young girls and school Superintendent Christopher Maher.

Maher said he was also not informed of the details of the allegations, but he was unaware of the change in the duty to inform law that required LeMar to get in touch with DCYF within 24 hours of a complaint.

LeMar’s defense was that she did not know the law changed and that she found the children’s complaints were not sexual in nature.

LeMar’s lawyer did speak to ABC6 News outside of court and says LeMar maintains her innocence and feels she was being used as a scapegoat and they plan to appeal immediately.

