Man indicted, accused of causing accident leaving a tavern - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man indicted, accused of causing accident leaving a tavern

Posted: Updated:
Samuel Smith Samuel Smith

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) —  A Connecticut man has been indicted on charges in connection with a fatal accident in Rhode Island that police say happened after he sped out of a tavern parking lot.

The attorney general's office in Rhode Island said Monday that 27-year-old Samuel Smith, of Thompson, Connecticut, was indicted by a Providence grand jury on charges of driving to endanger resulting in death and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury.              

Police say the crash in Glocester, Rhode Island in August killed 73-year-old Lawrence Castonguay, of Burrillville, and seriously injured his wife, Marie Castonguay.

Officers said the couple's car was struck by Smith's vehicle after he peeled out of the Cady's Tavern parking lot.

Smith's lawyer couldn't immediately be reached for comment Monday.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 7.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.