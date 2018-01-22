Man shot in leg in Providence

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A shooting Monday night that left one man injured, and left dozens of shells all over the ground is under investigation.

According to Providence Police, officers responded to Manton Ave around 8:30 p.m., for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a male with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Roger Williams Medical Center by private transport.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018