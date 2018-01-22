Man shot in leg in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man shot in leg in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A shooting Monday night that left one man injured, and left dozens of shells all over the ground is under investigation.

According to Providence Police, officers responded to Manton Ave around 8:30 p.m., for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival officers found a male with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Roger Williams Medical Center by private transport.

No further information is available at this time.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

