Governor Baker to outline goals in state of the state address - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor Baker to outline goals in state of the state address

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker is planning to outline his priorities for the New Year when he delivers his last state of the state address before seeking a second term.

The Republican will discuss the progress that Massachusetts has made in combating the opioid overdose epidemic in the Tuesday speech. He’ll call for other measures, including letting police and medical professionals bring high-risk individuals to substance abuse treatment centers, even against their will, for up to 72 hours.

Baker also plans to talk about ongoing efforts to increase the state's reliance on renewable energy and his push to create 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts by 2025.

Aides to Baker say he’ll offer details on transportation plans for the state and renew his pledge to oppose new tax increases.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.