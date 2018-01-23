Governor Baker to outline goals in state of the state address

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker is planning to outline his priorities for the New Year when he delivers his last state of the state address before seeking a second term.

The Republican will discuss the progress that Massachusetts has made in combating the opioid overdose epidemic in the Tuesday speech. He’ll call for other measures, including letting police and medical professionals bring high-risk individuals to substance abuse treatment centers, even against their will, for up to 72 hours.

Baker also plans to talk about ongoing efforts to increase the state's reliance on renewable energy and his push to create 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts by 2025.

Aides to Baker say he’ll offer details on transportation plans for the state and renew his pledge to oppose new tax increases.

