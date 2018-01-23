UPDATE: Warwick Police arrest man in hit-and-run - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Warwick Police arrest man in hit-and-run

By: Anthony Vega

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man has been arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Joseph Bautista crashed his full-sized Black GMC Pickup truck against another vehicle on West Shore Road at approximately 5:52 a.m.

Bautista then fled down Royal Avenue in Warwick leaving a female passenger of the other car injured.

He was charged with felony for failing to stop resulting in personal injury and for driving with a suspended license.

Bautista is expected to face a judge Tuesday in Kent County District Court.

