UPDATE: Warwick Police arrest man in hit-and-run

By: Anthony Vega

Email: news@email.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man has been arrested after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning.

Police say 35-year-old Joseph Bautista crashed his full-sized Black GMC Pickup truck against another vehicle on West Shore Road at approximately 5:52 a.m.

Bautista then fled down Royal Avenue in Warwick leaving a female passenger of the other car injured.

He was charged with felony for failing to stop resulting in personal injury and for driving with a suspended license.

Bautista is expected to face a judge Tuesday in Kent County District Court.

