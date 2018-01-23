East Providence murder suspect in court

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A young man accused of murdering a once prominent local chiropractor faced a judge on Tuesday after police tracked him down from complaints filed against Dr. Clive Bridgham.

Owen Morris, 21, is accused of premeditated murder, but so far police are keeping mum on the details surrounding the killing.

The 21-year-old Warren man appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Police tracked Morris down after acquiring search warrants to go through Dr. Bridgham’s medical records.

Police say Morris filed a complaint against him back in 2016.

Bridgham ultimately surrendered his medical license last year.

Authorities found the chiropractor dead inside his East Providence home two weeks ago after performing a well-being check.

Police would not elaborate how he died.

Morris is being held without bail and is due back in court in a week.

Police are set to hold a press conference Monday afternoon on this case.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018