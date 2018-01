By Alana Cerrone

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) - Scituate residents are hitting the polls to decide the fate of a new police station.

If approved, the proposed $1.7 million bond would fund a 7500 square-foot police station.

The bond would be paid back in 15 years. Right now, officers are in trailers after high levels of mold, lead, and asbestos were found in the police station.

Polls close at 8 tonight.

