Elementary school placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elementary school placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A local elementary school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of shots fired in the area.

According to the Central Falls Police Department, Ella Risk Elementary, located in the area of Dexter and Rand Streets was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers searched the area.

“A 9mm pistol was recovered,” said Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Mendonca.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.