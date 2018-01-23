Elementary school placed on lockdown after reports of gunfire

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A local elementary school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after reports of shots fired in the area.

According to the Central Falls Police Department, Ella Risk Elementary, located in the area of Dexter and Rand Streets was placed on lockdown as a precaution while officers searched the area.

“A 9mm pistol was recovered,” said Central Falls Police Chief Colonel Mendonca.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

