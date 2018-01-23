Man fatally shot in Providence

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night.
Around 8:00 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area on Michigan Ave.
When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old male that had been shot.
He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time.
