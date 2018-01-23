Man fatally shot in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man fatally shot in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night. 

Around 8:00 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the area on Michigan Ave. 

When they arrived, officers found a 22-year-old male that had been shot. 

He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, but was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.