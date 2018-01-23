New police station approved by Scituate voters

By: News Staff

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters there have approved a $1.7 million bond to build a new police station.

Officers were forced out of the old building in September because it was infested with mold, lead, and asbestos.

The department has been working out of trailers ever since.

Town Council President John Mahoney said he's happy they can get started on building a new one.

“It was an unbelievable victory for the entire town of Scituate today. I was pleased the community came together," said Mahoney.

The town is proposing the new station go up near the senior center on Chopmist Hill Road.

