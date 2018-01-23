New police station approved by Scituate voters - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New police station approved by Scituate voters

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Voters there have approved a $1.7 million bond to build a new police station.

Officers were forced out of the old building in September because it was infested with mold, lead, and asbestos.

The department has been working out of trailers ever since.

Town Council President John Mahoney said he's happy they can get started on building a new one.

“It was an unbelievable victory for the entire town of Scituate today. I was pleased the community came together," said Mahoney.

The town is proposing the new station go up near the senior center on Chopmist Hill Road.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.