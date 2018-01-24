East Greenwich man facing animal cruelty charges

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an East Greenwich man on a slew of animal cruelty charges over the weekend.

35-year-old Eugene McQuade was arrested at his home Saturday on Downing Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. after neighbors alerted police to the issue.

Investigators say he left several dogs outside during frigid temperatures on the two properties he owned. The animals were also found living in squalid conditions.

Three pitbulls were recovered from McQuade’s property in Exeter, and eight more were recovered from his property in Coventry. One of the dogs was in a truck.

The animals were taken to the Ocean State Veterinary Specialists for examination.

McQuade is being charged with the following:

Unnecessary Cruelty to Animals (11 Counts)

Mistreatment of Animals (11 Counts)

Abandonment of Animals (1 Count)

He was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and released.

McQuade is expected to face a judge at a later date this month.

