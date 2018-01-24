Governor to file budget blueprint on heels of annual address - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Governor to file budget blueprint on heels of annual address

By: The Associated Press

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Lawmakers are about to get their first peek at Governor Charlie Baker’s latest state budget.

The Republican governor is scheduled to submit his election-year spending plan, likely to top $41 billion, to the Democratic-controlled Legislature on Wednesday.

In his state of the state address Tuesday, Baker mentioned a few of his budget priorities, including additional aide for communities hosting families from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands after the recent devastating hurricanes.

Baker already has told cities and towns to anticipate a $37 million increase in unrestricted state aid, and school districts to expect nearly $120 million in additional state funding.

He says the spending plan also will include more than $83 million in new funding to strengthen community-based services for adults with serious mental illness.

