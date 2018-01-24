Gov. Baker outlines vision for state in speech - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gov. Baker outlines vision for state in speech

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Governor Charlie Baker is calling for improvements in education, transportation, and housing in his last state of the state address before seeking a second term.

The Republican says Tuesday that Massachusetts can’t rest on its laurels.

He says the state has seen a drop in opioid-related overdose deaths, but asked lawmakers to pass a bill aimed at expanding the fight against opioid addiction.

He’s pushing a plan to create 135,000 new housing units in Massachusetts and says the state is committed to increasing its reliance on renewable energy.

Baker says he’s also committed to improving the MBTA and making commuter rail from Fall River and New Bedford to Boston a reality.

In an acknowledgement of the nation’s acrimonious political times, Baker called for “a common decency in our debate.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.