Customs agents find $10,000 sewn into traveler’s pocket - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Customs agents find $10,000 sewn into traveler’s pocket

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Customs agents at Boston’s Logan International Airport say a traveler arriving from Israel was found to have $10,000 sewn into his pants.

Customs officials said Tuesday that the man significantly underreported the amount of cash he was carrying when he flew into the country last week.

They say he claimed to have $14,000 on him, but agents found and seized more than $29,000, including the $10,000 sewn into a pants pocket.

The man is a 51-year-old U.S. citizen. He has not been charged with a crime.

Officials say there is no limit to the amount of cash that a traveler can carry, but amounts over $10,000 must be accurately reported.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.