Toys R Us closing 180 stores

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The days are numbered for the Warwick “Toys R Us” store after the company announced it would close.

The Quaker Lane location is among 180 stores the company is closing in the coming months.

The closures announced Wednesday morning are accounting for fifth of Toys R Us stores in the United States.

The toy company filed for bankruptcy protection before the holidays.

Here is a list of local Toys R Us stores closing:

RHODE ISLAND

Warwick, RI: 300 Quaker Lane

MASSACHUSETTS

Dedham, MA: 302 Providence

Millbury, MA: 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146

Holyoke, MA: 50 Holyoke Street

Bellingham, MA: 217 Hartford Ave.

Northborough, MA: 6110 Shops Way

Framingham, MA: Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro

CONNECTICUT

North Haven, CT: 376 North Universal Drive

Waterbury, CT: 275 Union St.

Newington, CT: 3491 Berlin Turnpike

Manchester, CT: 169 Hale Road

Warwick store closing sales begin in February with the majority of locations shutting their doors by mid-April.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018