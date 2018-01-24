Toys R Us closing 180 stores

By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The days are numbered for the Warwick “Toys R Us” store after the company announced it would close.
The Quaker Lane location is among 180 stores the company is closing in the coming months.
The closures announced Wednesday morning are accounting for fifth of Toys R Us stores in the United States.
The toy company filed for bankruptcy protection before the holidays.
Here is a list of local Toys R Us stores closing:
RHODE ISLAND
Warwick, RI: 300 Quaker Lane
MASSACHUSETTS
Dedham, MA: 302 Providence
Millbury, MA: 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146
Holyoke, MA: 50 Holyoke Street
Bellingham, MA: 217 Hartford Ave.
Northborough, MA: 6110 Shops Way
Framingham, MA: Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro
CONNECTICUT
North Haven, CT: 376 North Universal Drive
Waterbury, CT: 275 Union St.
Newington, CT: 3491 Berlin Turnpike
Manchester, CT: 169 Hale Road
Warwick store closing sales begin in February with the majority of locations shutting their doors by mid-April.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018