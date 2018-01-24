Barrington Library thief wanted by police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barrington Library thief wanted by police

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a library thief.

According to Captain Dino DeCrescenzo, a man is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft at the Barrington Library, which took occurred on Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Surveillance footage sent to ABC6 News by the department, shows a man walking into the “Teen Room” with a black leather jacket, black button up shirt, black sunglasses, and grayish/black pants.

At this time, it is not known what the suspect stole from the library.

Anyone who recognizes the wanted man should contact the Barrington Police Department at 401-437-3933. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.