Barrington Library thief wanted by police

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington Police are asking for the public’s assistance in tracking down a library thief.

According to Captain Dino DeCrescenzo, a man is wanted for questioning in connection to a theft at the Barrington Library, which took occurred on Friday at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Surveillance footage sent to ABC6 News by the department, shows a man walking into the “Teen Room” with a black leather jacket, black button up shirt, black sunglasses, and grayish/black pants.

At this time, it is not known what the suspect stole from the library.

Anyone who recognizes the wanted man should contact the Barrington Police Department at 401-437-3933.

