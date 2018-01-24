Mother and son duo busted on narcotics charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Mother and son duo busted on narcotics charges

By: Rachael Perry

PAWTUCKET, R. I. (WLNE) — A mother and son duo were arrested after police seized $4500.00 worth of narcotics from their residence.

According to the Pawtucket Police Department, Lisa Ellis, 49, and James Gomes, 29, of East Street, were arrested on Monday.

Neighbors were concerned of possible drug deals taking place, police said, and once complaints starting rolling in, an investigation began.

This investigation continued until there was enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Then on Monday, officers from the Narcotic’s Unit descended on the house, seizing 50 grams of cocaine, around 1.5 grams of heroin, 19 grams of marijuana, three Oxycodone pills, $600.00 in U.S. cash, as well as materials to distribute.

Ellis and Gomes were subsequently taken into custody.

Ellis was charged with the following:

  • Possession with Intent Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule II (Cocaine)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule I (Heroin)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule II (Oxycodone-20mg)
  • Manufacturing/Possessing/Delivering Cocaine 1OZ-1KG
  • Maintain Common Nuisance/Control Substances
  • Distribution or Manufacturing In or Near Daycare

In addition, Gomes was charged with:

  • Possession with Intent Schedule I (Marijuana)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule II (Cocaine)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule I (Heroin)
  • Possession with Intent Schedule II (Oxycodone-20mg)
  • Manufacturing/Possessing/Delivering Cocaine 1OZ-1KG
  • Maintain Common Nuisance/Control Substances
  • Distribution or Manufacturing In or Near Daycare
  • Driving After Denial/Suspension/Revocation
  • Third or Subsequent Offense

