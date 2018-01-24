State agency wants DCYF to end affiliation with group homes

By Alana Cerrone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) - The Office of the Child Advocate lays out their troubling findings from two group homes for young men under the Blackstone Valley Youth and Family Collaborative.

They want DCYF to cut ties with both of them.

Their investigation began in June after a counselor who worked there was arrested. Reysean Williams allegedly sex-trafficked a 17-year-old girl and used his position at the home to recruit other victims.

The Office of the Child Advocate's review of employee files found that more than 90% of them, Williams included, did not have the required education or background to work with youth.

It also notes Williams is in a relationship and has children with the niece of the Collaborative's executive director.

Many incidents of violence at the homes went unreported, and some resident files were missing.

Documents they were able to obtain showed outdated policies and unmet standards.

Residents were left without staff supervision repeatedly - some even allowed to carry knives.

In one incident last year, a resident came home drunk and tried to stab another resident.

Other violations include staff allowing residents to smoke even though it's prohibited at DCYF properties.

