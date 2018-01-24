Police snag stolen firearm, arrest teens

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police seized two illegal firearms and arrested two teens Wednesday night.

Providence Police said they recognized Alkhalil Sirleaf and Malick Santos, both 19, in a car that was speeding toward a police cruiser on Hillhurst Ave just before 8:30 p.m.

To evade police, “the driver of the vehicle proceeded to quickly veer to the side of the road, slamming on the breaks, and then operated the vehicle in a reverse direction, finally coming to a stop in the middle of the street,” said Lindsay Lague, spokeswoman for the Providence Police Department.

“As police approach the vehicle they observed Sirleaf immediately place a small silver object in between the passenger seat and center console.”

That small silver object turned out to be a Smith & Wesson 38 revolver.

Sirleaf was removed from the car, and Santos took off on foot, leading officers on a chase around the block.

He was taken into custody in the area of Pocasset Ave.

“During the chase, police observed Santos to throw a black and silver firearm under a red van,” Lague said.

That firearm was a black and silver Smith & Wesson SD40 handgun that had been recently reported stolen.

In addition, police said Sirleaf confessed to possessing the revolver recovered from center console.

Sirleaf was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License (one count)

Possession of Marijuana (one count)

Santos was charged with:

Possession of a Firearm without a License (one count)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm (one count)

No further information is available at this time.

