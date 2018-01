By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police responded to a shooting Wednesday night.

According to Major David Lapatin, a male victim was shot in the area of Harriet and Sayles Streets.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.

PPD investigating a shooting that occurred on Harriet and Sayles Streets. Victim suffered non life threatening injuries. It appears at this time to be related to a robbery of a cell phone gone bad. Investigation continues. Please avoid the area. — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) January 25, 2018

No further information is available at this time.

