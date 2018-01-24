Cranston mom pushes bill mandating CO detectors in schools, after daughter's poisoning

By John Krinjak

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Cranston East High School mother Pauline Belal, whose daughter was diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning following an incident at the school in November, is teaming up with Rep. Joe McNamara to mandate CO detectors in schools statewide.

We've also learned that Belal is now suing the district following that incident.

It's been a nightmarish few months for Pauline Belal and her daughter Trinity.

The 17-year-old junior, diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning after an incident at Cranston East High School in November that sent her and three others to the hospital.

"When I got to the school my daughter was gray as concrete. Her lips were blue, her fingertips were blue, she was shaking and unable to control her body movements. She couldn't really remember what she was doing. Slurred speech, you name it," said Belal.

Hours later at Hasbro Hospital, her health went from bad to worse.

"My daughter rolled her eyes into her head and she was gone. She had to be fully resuscitated and had to get jacked with adrenaline and have oxygen," said Belal.

Cranston East was tested and deemed safe two days later, but Trinity's symptoms did not go away.

"Every time my daughter walked into the building, my daughter would become increasingly ill," said Belal.

In an effort to make sure this does not happen again to trinity or anyone else, Warwick State Rep. Joe McNamara introduced a new bill in the House Wednesday, to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in all schools.

"I was really amazed that we do not require carbon monoxide detectors in our schools. Over 500 individuals die every year in the United States from carbon monoxide poisoning," said McNamara.

As for Trinity, Belal has been keeping her daughter home ever since she had lingering issues from the poisoning.

The good news? She says Trinity's symptoms have begun to subside, but Belal is not letting go of what she thinks is an obvious problem, testifying before the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare Wednesday.

Cranston East has since installed CO detectors.

Cranston Schools' Chief Operating Officer Ray Votto told me the district stands by the procedures it took to make sure Cranston East was free of carbon monoxide and that students were safe.

