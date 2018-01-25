#24 Rhode Island Takes Care of Fordham To Earn 11th Straight Win - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

#24 Rhode Island Takes Care of Fordham To Earn 11th Straight Win

By MATT SUGAM
Associated Press

       NEW YORK (AP) - Andre Berry scored 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Jared Terrell had 17 points and six assists, and No. 24 Rhode Island cruised past Fordham 78-58 on Wednesday night at historic Rose Hill Gym.

        Stan Robinson added 16 points, seven steals and six rebounds for the newly ranked Rams, who moved into the AP Top 25 this week.

        Rhode Island (16-3, 8-0 Atlantic-10) jumped out to an 8-0 lead 2:34 into the game after Berry assisted on a 3-pointer by E.C. Matthews. Fordham (6-14, 1-7) tied it at 22 with 5:14 left in the first half after back-to-back 3s by Ivan Raut.

        URI answered with another 8-0 run, capped by Berry's layup off a pass from Fatts Russell, before taking a 36-27 lead into halftime.

        Rhode Island remained in control to start the second half, opening a 15-point advantage by the first media timeout. URI led by as many as 21.

        Fordham, also nicknamed the Rams, was led by Will Tavares, who had 17 points and 13 assists. Proko Slanina added 13 points.

        BIG PICTURE

        Rhode Island: After winning 10 straight games this season for the first time since 1987-88, when Rhode Island went to the Sweet 16, the Rams extended the best start to conference play in school history as they sit atop the Atlantic 10.

        Fordham: While they looked good at times against a Top 25 opponent, the Rams continued to struggle overall. After a two-game road trip followed by hosting a ranked team, Fordham needs to get back in the win column soon if it plans to climb out of the A-10 basement.

        UP NEXT

        Rhode Island: Hosts Duquesne in a Saturday matinee.

        Fordham: Hosts UMass on Saturday afternoon.

        More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 

        AP-WF-01-25-18 0254GMT
 

