Rhode Island to remove guardrails blamed in deadly crashes - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island to remove guardrails blamed in deadly crashes

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is joining several other states in removing a type of guardrail that has been blamed for deadly highway crashes.

State Department of Transportation spokesman Charles St. Martin tells The Providence Journal the department is removing all of about 350 Lindsay X-LITE guardrails from roadways “out of an abundance of caution.”

Six other states are removing the guardrails after investigators found it failed to collapse properly when hit by a vehicle. A Tennessee man is campaigning to have them removed after his daughter was killed in a 2016 crash when part of the guardrail punctured her car.

St. Martin says the cost of removing them has not yet been calculated.

The company that makes the guardrails refutes investigators claims, saying they have passed federal crash and safety tests.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.