Providence fire under control

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters battled a fire at a home in Providence Thursday morning.

The Providence Fire Department told ABC6 News that they received a call at approximately 5 a.m. after a two and a half story home on 54 Woodman Street caught on fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the house upon arrival.

Fire officials say there are no injuries to report at this time.

