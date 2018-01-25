Providence fire under control - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence fire under control

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence firefighters battled a fire at a home in Providence Thursday morning.

The Providence Fire Department told ABC6 News that they received a call at approximately 5 a.m. after a two and a half story home on 54 Woodman Street caught on fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the house upon arrival.

Fire officials say there are no injuries to report at this time.

ABC6 News will bring you the latest information once it becomes available.

