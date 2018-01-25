Shots fired in Fall River

By News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Fall River Police are searching for a suspect after a report of shots fired in the city streets.

Around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday officers from Fall River Police Department responded to the area of Webster Street for reports of shots fired. They canvassed the area searching for evidence.

Officers discovered 7 shell casings and one live round on the ground next to a residence. Police also located a vehicle with damage to the rear window and tire, and discovered a projectile on the front seat of the vehicle.

Police later observed two bullet holes in the Post Office Building located at 1622 Pleasant Street, as well as a second vehicle with bullet damage to the front bumper.

Witnesses report seeing a white male approximately 5’7” tall and around 170 pounds wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans firing the shots before running to a dark-colored Nissan and leaving the scene.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department’s Uniform Division at 508-676-8511, extension 115.

