Fall River Police investigate armed robbery - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police investigate armed robbery

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Fall River Police are searching a suspect who robbed a local Cumberland Farms after threatening the cashier early Thursday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday Fall River Police responded to Cumberland Farms located at 4548 North Main Street for reports of an armed robbery.

Police say officers were informed by the cashier that a seemingly intoxicated man walked out of the store without paying. The cashier said that when she refused to serve him at the register the suspect threatened her, implying that he was armed.

The cashier feared she was going to be beaten and robbed and called police. The suspect exited the store with a Vitamin Water, a banana, and two Kit Kat bars before entering a cab and leaving the area.

The suspect was described as a skinny white male in his 20’s with brown hair in a bun, wearing white sneakers, ripped white jeans, and a white jacket with blue sleeves.

Fall River Police ask anyone with information on the robbery contact Fall River Police Uniform Division at 508-676-8511, Extension 115.

The incident is under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.