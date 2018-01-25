Mystic Aquarium releases baby seal back into ocean after two-month rehab

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – The Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Team released a young seal into the ocean at Blue Shutters Beach Thursday morning after two month stay at the Aquarium’s Rescue Clinic.

Sweet William, a nine-month old harbor seal, was rescued in York, Maine by the Marine Mammals of Maine group and was transferred to the Aquarium’s Rescue Clinic in November of last year. During his two month stay, Sweet William received care to treat facial wounds and pneumonia.

During his time in rehabilitation, Sweet William gained around 21 pounds, leaving the Aquarium’s care this morning at a healthy 50 pounds.

Sweet William’s release comes just weeks before Mystic Aquarium’s 5th Annual Seal Splash, a fundraising event where participants plunge into the frigid waters of Long Island Sound in support of the Animal Rescue Clinic.

The Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program depends on volunteer work and donations from the public to remain afloat and provide the best care possible to rescued animals, something the program has been doing since its inception in 1975.

"While Mystic Aquarium's President and CEO, Dr. Steve Coan, has always been an ardent cheerleader for the Aquarium's Animal Rescue Program and its annual Seal Splash, he generally cheers on the 'splashers' who brave the icy waters from the shore. This year, though, he has agreed to take the plunge…if his personal fundraising page reaches $25,000 in donations, that is," said Mystic Aquarium spokeswoman Dale Wolbrink.

"Help Mystic Aquarium send their CEO splashing by donating to his fundraising page now at Crowdrise.com/SealSplash2018. Then, join Mystic Aquarium and Steve at Eastern Point Beach on February 17 to see if Steve goes splashing!"

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018