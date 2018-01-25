Emergency personnel rescue man trapped under vehicle in Wareham

By News Staff

WAREHAM, MA (WLNE) – Emergency personnel were called to an East Wareham car wash after an employee was involved in an accident and was trapped under a vehicle.

Wareham Police and EMS along with Onset Fire Department responded to Soft Touch Car Wash located at 3083 Cranberry Highway around shortly after 1:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of a man lodged under a vehicle in the parking lot.

Personnel on scene located a man who had been pinned underneath a vehicle as it left the car wash bay. Responders freed the victim, a 69 year-old man from Middleboro who worked at the car wash, who sustained serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Tobey Hospital before being airlifted to a Boston area hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 66-year-old Naples, Florida resident, appeared to be unaware of the incident when it occurred and is not expected to be cited.

The incident is being investigated by Wareham Police and OSHA.

