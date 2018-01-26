Brown University grad student charged in alleged money scam - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown University grad student charged in alleged money scam

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press 

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Brown University graduate student has been charged with scamming a Florida woman out of $30,000 following an investigation by Homeland Security officials into a web of suspected bank fraud.

25-year-old Shishuai Li appeared Thursday in Providence District Court on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

The 25-year-old computer science student did not enter a plea. He was ordered held on $3,000 bail and made to surrender his passport.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.