Brown University grad student charged in alleged money scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Brown University graduate student has been charged with scamming a Florida woman out of $30,000 following an investigation by Homeland Security officials into a web of suspected bank fraud.

25-year-old Shishuai Li appeared Thursday in Providence District Court on a state charge of obtaining money under false pretenses.

The 25-year-old computer science student did not enter a plea. He was ordered held on $3,000 bail and made to surrender his passport.

