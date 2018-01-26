Traffic Manager

WLNE/ABC6 in Providence, RI is seeking a Traffic Manager to manage and oversee all traffic functions for its operation. The Traffic Manager will actively manage advertising, promotional, and programming inventory and content for WLNE/ABC's program log and report to the General Sales Manager. The successful applicant should be proficient in WideOrbit Traffic, Microsoft Office, have superior organizational/detail skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities.

This is a full time position offering competitive pay, insurance, 401k and paid holidays and vacation. Send resume (stating referring source) to: cantonio@abc6.com

Business Manager

WLNE-TV/ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is and equal opportunity employer.