Newport weighs sale of 3 city-owned buildings

By: The Associated Press

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Newport city officials are weighing the potential sale of three city-owned buildings dating back to the 1800s.

The Newport Daily News reports that the city council discussed the potential sales in a closed session this week.

Mayor Harry Winthrop said Thursday that a deal to sell a waterfront armory building to the Sailing Hall of Fame for about $2 million will likely be presented to the council for approval next month.

Winthrop says the city is also weighing an offer from a developer who wants to repurpose two former schools for residential use. He says that deal likely wouldn't come before the council until after the sale of the armory.

