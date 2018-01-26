Two more shootings in Providence overnight - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two more shootings in Providence overnight

Posted:
Havana Street Havana Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A violent streak in the capital city continues as Providence police responded to two shootings overnight.

According to police, they first responded to the area of Havana and General Streets at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday after approximately seven shots were fired in that area.

When police arrived, they found a silver Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania registration with numerous bullet holes.

Providence Police then responded to Allens Avenue at 12:45 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

The drive-by shooting took place in front of Wonderland Nightclub after a dispute over a $60 bill.

Three males were kicked out by security moments before the shooting.

Detectives and licensing officers are investigating and no one has been apprehended.

