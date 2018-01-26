One person dead after house fire in Hopkinton

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The medical examiner arrived at a rural home in Hopkinton Friday morning after a fire completely destroyed the house and took the life of one person.

Fire officials are not saying if the body is a man or a woman, but neighbors told ABC6 News that an older man lived at the home alone.

Smoke was bellowing out of the house for hours after the call came in at approximately 6:00 a.m.

One small section of the once red house still has a little paint left on the porch, but the rest of the house is completely black, charred from the flames. In addition, the car in the driveway was burnt.

Crews could not safely go inside and now the building is condemned, which will slow down the state fire marshals investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018