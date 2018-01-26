Pawtucket Police seek missing man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket Police seek missing man

Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is looking for help locating a man who has been reported missing.

Kenneth Kelly, 61, never returned to his assisted living facility after going for a walk around 10:00 a.m., on Thursday. 

Known to frequent Twin River Casino, police said Kelly is independent, but developmentally disabled.  

Kelly was last seen wearing a dark jacket, either brown or dark gray, with sweat pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Police noted Kelly stands around 5'6'', and weighs around 250 lbs. 

Anyone with any information leading to Kelly's whereabouts is urged to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at: 401-727-9100.

