Pawtucket Police seek missing man

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department is looking for help locating a man who has been reported missing.

Kenneth Kelly, 61, never returned to his assisted living facility after going for a walk around 10:00 a.m., on Thursday.

Known to frequent Twin River Casino, police said Kelly is independent, but developmentally disabled.

Kelly was last seen wearing a dark jacket, either brown or dark gray, with sweat pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Police noted Kelly stands around 5'6'', and weighs around 250 lbs.

Anyone with any information leading to Kelly's whereabouts is urged to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at: 401-727-9100.

