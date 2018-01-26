Congressman Joe Kennedy to deliver response to State of the Union

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) - Following in his great uncle Senator Ted Kennedy’s footsteps, Congressman Joe Kennedy III will become the face of the Democratic Party on national TV next week, delivering the rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

And he’ll be doing it from Diman Regional Voc-Tech in Fall River.

He'll spend his weekend juggling speech-writing and fatherly duties, caring for his two children.

"I've been spending some late nights, when a baby is not crying in my arms, which is an added difficulty."

Even though it's not written yet, he says he knows he'll talk about what the Trump administration has done and plans to do, and whether those policies are the right ones for Americans.

Democrats are planning to make a mark of their own Tuesday, bringing Dreamers as guests to the State of the Union.

Kennedy shot down suggestions that delivering the rebuttal is a test-run for higher office…in the Senate or even the White House.

© WLNE-TV 2018