Father and son die in Coventry house fire

By: Rachael Perry

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Authorities in Coventry are investigating what caused a fire that claimed the lives of a father and his young son Friday evening.

According to the Coventry Police Department, reports of the fatal blaze came in a little after 6:30 p.m.

When crews arrived at the home on Colonial Road, firefighters went straight to work extinguishing the fire, hearing reports that there were two people unaccounted for.

Police on scene told ABC6 News a 13-year-old boy noticed that something was wrong, and got himself as well as his 2-year-old sister out of the house as quickly as possible.

He ran to a neighbor’s house where he called 911, police said, but when officials from the Coventry Fire Department arrived and entered the house, their father and brother passed.

“An adult and a child are confirmed to have died as a result of the fire. The origin will be investigated as soon as possible,” said Coventry Police in a press release.

At this time, both Johnson Blvd. and Colonial Rd. are closed to traffic.

No further information is available at this time.

