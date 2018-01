By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — He's a headline making sheriff from Massachusetts who is no stranger to controversy.

Whether it's offering to send inmates to build the wall, or help with hurricane clean up, Thomas Hodgson is not afraid to mix it up. ABC6 News Anchor John DeLuca has the details.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018