Brown Beats Dartmouth on Hunsaker's Buzzer Beater

Brown sophomore guard Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) went the length of the court and scored on a layup at the buzzer to lift the Bears to a 64-62 Ivy League win over Dartmouth Friday evening at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Brown never trailed in the game and improved to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in the Ivy League, while Dartmouth fell to 4-12, 0-3 in Ivy play.

With Brown clinging to a 62-61 lead, Dartmouth gained possession and called timeout with 14.6 seconds remaining. Big Green forward Will Emery was fouled going to the basket with seven seconds remaining and connected on one of two free throws to tie the game, 62-62.

Bears' freshman forward Matt DeWolf (Barrington, RI) pulled down his career high 13th rebound of the game and handed the ball off to Hunsaker, who went the length of the court and connected on a contested layup just before the buzzer sounded.

Brown students rushed the court and piled on Hunsaker after hitting the game-winning shot.

"Matt (DeWolf) did a great job on the rebound and I saw we didn't call timeout, so I just kept going and turned the corner for the layup," said Hunsaker. "It was a great moment for me, especially when the students piled on, one that I'll remember it for the rest of my life."

Hunsaker finished with 12 points and five rebounds, and sophomore guard Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) paced the Bears with 17 points.

DeWolf scored eight points and pulled down a career high 13 rebounds, including 10 in the first half, while freshman Desmond Cambridge chipped in with 10 points.

Emery led all scorers with 18 points for the Big Green, while pulling down five rebounds. Chris Knight also scored in double figures for Dartmouth with 12 points, while Adrease Jackson had nine points and 13 rebounds.

"I'm really happy with the win, especially the big shot by Zach," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. "We'll enjoy this one and get ready for Harvard tomorrow night."

Brown took control from the opening tip, building a 13-2 lead in the first 5:25 of the game following a trey by Hunsaker.

The Bears led by as many 14 points in the opening 20 minutes, 37-23, on a Cambridge jump shot with 41 seconds left, before settling on a 37-24 halftime lead. Anderson's nine points and DeWolf's 10 rebounds at the half paced the Bears.

Dartmouth opened the second half with an 18-8 run to pull to within three points, 45-42, following two free throws by Miles Wright at the 12:52 mark.

An immediate 8-0 run seemingly gave Brown control of the game once again, 53-42, with Anderson scoring six points in the streak.

The Big Green came storming back and pulled to within one point, 62-61, on a short jump shot by Brendan Barry with 1:55 remaining.

Brown returns to action tomorrow evening, Saturday, January 27, hosting Harvard at the Pizzitola Sports Center. Game time is 6:00 pm on NESN-Plus and the Ivy League Network.