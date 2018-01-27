Two dead after fatal overnight accident in East Greenwich - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two dead after fatal overnight accident in East Greenwich

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) – State Police are investigating following a fatal single-car accident early Saturday morning on the East Greenwich-Warwick line.

State Police say two passengers died when their car went off the road and struck a tree on Route 4 Northbound in the area of the Interstate 95 merge around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The driver and a third passenger were transported from the scene to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the victims’ identities have been released by State Police at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

