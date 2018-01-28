Bryant Bounced by Fairleigh Dickinson

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- (AP) Darnell Edge scored 21 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, Jahlil Jenkins had six assists and scored 21 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Bryant 89-78 on Saturday for its first win since Jan. 6.

Elyjah Williams set career highs with 16 points and 14 rebounds, Mike Holloway Jr. added 16 points, and Kaleb Bishop had 13 for the Knights (7-14, 4-6 Northeast Conference), who led 36-35 at halftime and finished shooting 45.9 percent from the field to Bryant's 33.8 percent.

Bryant led 39-38 on Gus Riley's layup, but Jenkins' layup put the Knights back on top and they led by as many as eight until the Bulldogs tied it at 61 on Ikenna Ndugba's layup with 7:46 to go. Jenkins hit back-to-back 3s amid a game-changing 10-2 run for a 71-64 FDU lead. The Bulldogs closed to 83-78 on Adam Grant's 3 with 49 seconds left, but got no closer.

Grant scored 25 points, Tanner Johnson set career highs with 19 points on six 3s with six rebounds, and Ndugba added 10 points with five assists for Bryant (2-21, 1-9), which has lost six straight. Riley grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds